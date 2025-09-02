Mets vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 2
The New York Mets picked up a 10-8 win over the Detroit Tigers in their series opener on Monday, and they’ll aim to stay hot on Tuesday with youngster Nolan McLean on the mound.
Through three MLB starts, McLean has a 0.89 EA, leading the Mets to three wins in a row. He tossed eight innings of scoreless ball against the Philadelphia Phillies in his last start, showing he’s ready for the MLB stage.
On Tuesday, McLean is matched up against Tigers starter Sawyer Gipson-Long, who is making his third start and seventh appearance of 2025.
The best betting sites have the Mets set as road favorites in this game, but can they knock off the AL Central leader once again?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Game 2 of this series.
Mets vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Mets -1.5 (+118)
- Tigers +1.5 (-144)
Moneyline
- Mets: -144
- Tigers: +118
Total
- 8.5 (Over -119/Under -102)
Mets vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers
- New York: Nolan McLean (3-0, 0.89 ERA)
- Detroit: Sawyer Gipson-Long (0-1, 4.32 ERA)
Mets vs. Tigers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 2
- Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Comerica Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSDET, SNY
- Mets record: 74-64
- Tigers record: 80-59
Mets vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets
Mets Best MLB Prop Bet
- Nolan McLean OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-125)
This is a great matchup when it comes to racking up K’s for McLean, as the Tigers rank 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game (8.81) this season. McLean has already cleared this prop in every start this season, striking out 21 batters across 20.1 innings of work.
Since the Mets youngster has worked seven or more innings in back-to-back outings, I think he has a terrific floor when it comes to hitting this prop. McLean has been a dominant strikeout pitcher at all levels in the minor leagues, punching out 127 batters in 113.2 innings in 2025.
He’s a great target at this number on Tuesday.
Mets vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB bets – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Mets are worth a look with McLean on the mound:
New York Mets rookie Nolan McLean has been lights out in the first three starts of his career, posting a 0.89 ERA while leading the Mets to three wins.
The righty has allowed just two runs in 20.1 innings of work, and he tossed eight shutout innings in his last outing against the Philadelphia Phillies.
McLean now has a tough test on Tuesday night against the Detroit Tigers, but the Mets won Game 1 of this series by scoring 10 runs on Labor Day.
Now, New York is in a prime spot to pick up a win as a road favorite, as the Tigers are sending Sawyer Gipson-Long to the mound for his seventh appearance (third start) in 2025. In his two previous starts, Gipson-Long has allowed at least three runs, and he had an outing where he gave up four runs after entering in the first inning.
Overall, Gipson-Long has a 4.32 ERA and an expected ERA of 4.84.
While Detroit has a high-scoring offense (eighth in the league in runs scored), the Mets are right behind them at No. 9. With McLean on the mound, I think New York has a huge advantage on Tuesday evening.
Pick: Mets Moneyline (-144 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.