Spartan Great Makes Pivotal Career Announcement
Former Michigan State Spartan legend Kirk Gibson will be stepping away from his career as a broadcaster for the Detroit Tigers' upcoming 2025 season. After being back in the booth for nine seasons, Gibson has made the choice to step away from his color commentary role with Detroit.
Gibson released a statement on Monday morning, explaining his decision to step away from broadcasting while recognizing his undying love and appreciation for the Detroit Tigers organization and what it has meant to be a part of it as a player, coach, and broadcaster.
"Although I may be leaving the booth, connection with the Tigers remains strong," Gibson wrote. "Over the past 25 years, I have honored to introduce integral parts of the game from my experiences as a player, manager, and coach. I'm incredibly grateful for the support from the Tigers organization, the Ilitch family, and Detroit's loyal baseball fans.
" ... This transition isn't about me slowing down, it's about moving forward with my mission to make a difference in the loves of those with Parkinson's."
Back in 2015, Gibson was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease and has been a strong advocate for improving the quality of life for people battling the degenerative illness and bringing awareness to it as well. Just a month before Opening Day in early April, Gibson said he will be absent from the booth.
The former Spartan was a two-sport athlete in East Lansing, where he was an All-American wide receiver on the football team, and now has his nameplate engraved inside of Spartan Stadium. He was also inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2017.
The two-time World Series champion also played just one season of college baseball, hitting .390 with 16 home runs and 52 RBIs for the Spartans. He is truly one of the most special talents the University has ever seen and an inspiration to many former athletes who deal with adversity.
Even without "Gibby'" in the booth, his presence will still be felt and called back to as the Tigers broadcast team will surely do him the honor he deserves. He is now going to focus on helping others who are impacted by Parkinson's, continuing to be a model human and a model Spartan.
