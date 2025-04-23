MSU Players With Best Chance to be Drafted
The 2025 NFL Draft begins with the first round Thursday evening from Green Bay.
While we will not hear any Michigan State Spartans’ names called during the first two days of the draft this year, we may hear them on Saturday afternoon during the final four rounds.
MSU has had a player drafted in each of the last three years, with offensive lineman Nick Samac keeping that streak alive after being selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round.
The streak could have reached 85 years this season, but the Spartans did not have a player selected in 2021. The streak restarted in 2022 when running back Kenneth Walker III was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round.
MSU hopes that streak continues this year, although it could be in danger. Only one Spartan from last year’s team, kicker Jonathan Kim, received an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
Despite that, some Spartans shined at MSU’s Pro Day last month. Will that help the streak reach five consecutive years?
Here are three MSU players who could hear their names called in the NFL Draft (no, Oregon star and former Spartan defensive tackle Derrick Harmon does not count).
Running back Nate Carter - The star of MSU’s Pro Day, Carter showed he was a victim of circumstance during his time in East Lansing.
The 5-foot-10, 200-pound Carter boasts a solid build and is tough to bring down. He won’t be the star of an NFL team’s backfield, but he could fill in nicely as a depth piece or special-teams contributor.
Carter’s Pro Day could have helped get more eyes on him as a prospect, so now he will sit and wait to see if he will play on Sundays next year.
Offensive lineman Luke Newman - Another player who performed well despite playing on a less-than-ideal offensive line, Newman could be a solid pickup for a team late in the draft.
He posted a 71.9 overall grade on Pro Football Focus, thriving as a pass-blocker. The former FCS All-American has the athleticism to be a reserve lineman in the league.
As teams are always searching for offensive line depth, Newman could be a player a team takes a swing on in the sixth or seventh round.
Linebacker Jordan Turner - Possibly the biggest Combine snub of all MSU’s players, Turner played his best football in East Lansing last season.
The 6-foot-1, 231-pound Turner may be slightly undersized for the position at the next level, but what he lacks in size, he makes up for with an unrelenting motor and impressive versatility.
Turner will work hard to help a team win, as he did for the Spartans last season. He could find himself on a roster for those reasons.
