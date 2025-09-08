MSU's Jonathan Smith Names Players of the Game vs. BC
Michigan State was able to put together a 42-40 double-overtime victory against Boston College on Saturday, and that means it's time to hand out some honors from the game on Sunday.
After every victory, Jonathan Smith and his staff hand out awards to individual players at multiple categories: offensive, defensive, lineman, and special teams. They did this after the Week 1 win against Western Michigan as well; the winners of that can be found HERE.
Let's see who the coaching staff went with this week:
Offensive Player of the Week: QB Aidan Chiles
Chiles had probably his best individual game as a Michigan State Spartan on Saturday, so it's only right that he gets to officially be named as the team's top offensive performer for it.
MSU would not have won with any less from Chiles, either. He threw for 231 yards and four touchdowns through the air and added 39 yards and another score on the ground. The junior quarterback also took care of the ball, going without a turnover.
Defensive Player of the Game: DT Alex VanSumeren
VanSumeren is named as one of the team's top players for a second week in a row, but for a different category.
Last week, he was named as the team's Lineman of the Game for his efforts against Western Michigan. Now, he's just the team's Defensive Player of the Game.
The coaches must have really liked what they saw on tape from VanSumeren with things that won't show up in a box score, as he only made one tackle during the game on Saturday.
Lineman of the Game: OT Conner Moore
Moore gets this award after being able to shift between left and right tackle relatively successfully, which is a task that is very difficult to do.
In 50 total snaps for Moore against the Eagles --- 39 at right tackle, 11 at left --- he was solid. When Chiles was dropping back, Moore only allowed one pressure across 27 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
Co-Special Teams Players of the Game: KR Alante Brown and K Martin Connington
Special teams had a big hand in Michigan State's win as well, which is why two players got this honor for a second consecutive week.
Kick returner Alante Brown had two opportunities to take one back, and he made the most out of both of them. His first return went for a pretty solid 37 yards, but then he took the second one 63 yards, which set Michigan State up for a drive that started on the BC 33. MSU turned that field position into a touchdown.
Kicker Martin Connington had a stellar debut. Coming off of injury and also dealing with the fact that he hadn't kicked in college before, Connington still hit a 50-yard field goal attempt that tied the game up late in the third and then a 39-yarder that gave MSU the lead with about four minutes left.
These Spartans and the rest of their teammates will be in action next on Saturday, Sept. 13 against Youngstown State, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.
Keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on this week's Players of the Game when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.