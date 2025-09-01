Jonathan Smith Reveals MSU's Players of Week 1
Michigan State has not shifted its attention toward its next challenge, Boston College, after taking care of business in Week 1 when it bested Western Michigan, 23-6.
On Sunday, Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith announced the Players of the Game to the team, and none of the choices were all that surprising.
Offense: RB Makhi Frazier
Sophomore running back Makhi Frazier ran for a career-high and game-high 103 yards and also scored a touchdown in what was just his first start.
"Especially in the first half, I thought the O-line set the tone in the run game," Smith said after Friday's game. "Makhi had a great game, Brandon (Tullis) early with his touchdown run, and the stats show you kind of the physicality and what we want to be able to do in the run game."
Defense: LB Jordan Hall
Junior linebacker and team captain Jordan Hall led the way for the defense, totaling eight tackles, 2.5 for loss, and a sack.
"You talk about command, production, running the show out there -- Defensive Player of the Game, Jordan Hall," Smith told his team, per a social media post from Michigan State football.
Lineman of the Game: DT Alex VanSumeren
Redshirt junior defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren posted four tackles with half a tackle for loss in the win.
"Line of scrimmage, shout out to the O-line and whatnot, but this guy played really, really solid," Smith said. "He affected the game in so many ways. He didn't play a ton because we rotated so many damn D-linemen -- Alex VanSumeren."
Special Teams: P Ryan Eckley, DB Caleb Gash
Redshirt freshman defensive back Caleb Gash made two tackles on special teams, while redshirt junior punter Ryan Eckley finished with a net punt average of 51.3.
"On the special team side," Smith said after the game, "even on the kickoff part of things with (Ryan) Eckley -- the hang time he was doing, guys running down, Gash making a couple of early tackles. That was awesome to see."
