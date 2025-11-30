MSU's Milivojevic and Brown on Long-Awaited Win, Kick Return TD
DETROIT --- Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic and wide receiver Alante Brown are both players who began this season buried a bit on the depth chart, but both of them have found a way to make a positive impact on the Spartans' season.
Milivojevic has made a statement across his four starts that he deserves to be considered the quarterback of the future. Brown didn't even record a reception this season, but he has made a difference on special teams --- going for a 92-yard kick return touchdown during the third quarter of MSU's 38-28 win over Maryland on Saturday.
Following the win, both players were made available to the media. Spartan Nation was in Detroit to capture the whole press conference, which can be viewed below.
Watch Milivojevic, Brown here:
More on Alante Brown
Brown, in particular, has had to overcome many obstacles during his collegiate career. He's suffered several longer-term injuries during his time in East Lansing. Saturday was actually his first game since the Boston College game on Sept. 6, as he had suffered a foot injury during pregame warmups before the Youngstown State game.
He's also dealt with off-the-field issues. Brown's fiancée, Arneka McReynolds, was shot in the head in July and is still fighting for her life in the hospital. Following the game, head coach Jonathan Smith gave Brown the game ball, and he was swarmed by his teammates. Linebacker Jordan Hall was visibly emotional while talking about Brown after the game, as well.
Another Big Game from Milivojevic
MSU's redshirt freshman starting quarterback also had another big day. Milivojevic had been a part of the Spartans' near-misses at victory against Minnesota and Iowa, but he finally helped the team break through with a 292-yard, four-touchdown performance against the Terrapins.
The Spartans' 38 points end up as the most points Michigan State has scored in regulation against an FBS team all season. They hadn't scored more than 20 points in any of their previous six games entering Saturday.
Across his four starts this season, Milivojevic has totaled 986 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and just two interceptions. That's highly impressive numbers for somebody who has three years of eligibility still ahead of him.
He and Aidan Chiles will actually end up with the same touchdown-to-interception ratio for the season (10:3). It was actually relatively comparable sample sizes; Milivojevic only threw 30 fewer pass attempts this season than Chiles did.
