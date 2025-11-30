Spartan Nation

MSU's Milivojevic and Brown on Long-Awaited Win, Kick Return TD

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic and wide receiver Alante Brown spoke to the media following Saturday's win.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic, left, and wide receiver Alante Brown, right, listen to a question during a press conference after a 38-28 win over the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, at Ford Field.
Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic, left, and wide receiver Alante Brown, right, listen to a question during a press conference after a 38-28 win over the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, at Ford Field. / Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI
DETROIT --- Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic and wide receiver Alante Brown are both players who began this season buried a bit on the depth chart, but both of them have found a way to make a positive impact on the Spartans' season.

Milivojevic has made a statement across his four starts that he deserves to be considered the quarterback of the future. Brown didn't even record a reception this season, but he has made a difference on special teams --- going for a 92-yard kick return touchdown during the third quarter of MSU's 38-28 win over Maryland on Saturday.

Michigan State Spartans kick returner Alante Brown (0) extends his arms in celebration while running back a kickoff for a touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins at Ford Field on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. MSU won, 38-28. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Following the win, both players were made available to the media. Spartan Nation was in Detroit to capture the whole press conference, which can be viewed below.

Watch Milivojevic, Brown here:

More on Alante Brown

Michigan State's Alante Brown returns a kick against Boston College during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brown, in particular, has had to overcome many obstacles during his collegiate career. He's suffered several longer-term injuries during his time in East Lansing. Saturday was actually his first game since the Boston College game on Sept. 6, as he had suffered a foot injury during pregame warmups before the Youngstown State game.

He's also dealt with off-the-field issues. Brown's fiancée, Arneka McReynolds, was shot in the head in July and is still fighting for her life in the hospital. Following the game, head coach Jonathan Smith gave Brown the game ball, and he was swarmed by his teammates. Linebacker Jordan Hall was visibly emotional while talking about Brown after the game, as well.

Another Big Game from Milivojevic

Alessio Milivojevic
Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) rolls out and looks to throw during a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

MSU's redshirt freshman starting quarterback also had another big day. Milivojevic had been a part of the Spartans' near-misses at victory against Minnesota and Iowa, but he finally helped the team break through with a 292-yard, four-touchdown performance against the Terrapins.

The Spartans' 38 points end up as the most points Michigan State has scored in regulation against an FBS team all season. They hadn't scored more than 20 points in any of their previous six games entering Saturday.

Across his four starts this season, Milivojevic has totaled 986 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and just two interceptions. That's highly impressive numbers for somebody who has three years of eligibility still ahead of him.

He and Aidan Chiles will actually end up with the same touchdown-to-interception ratio for the season (10:3). It was actually relatively comparable sample sizes; Milivojevic only threw 30 fewer pass attempts this season than Chiles did.

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) prepares to take a snap in the first quarter against Maryland at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Published
Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.