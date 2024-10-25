Tom Izzo on How the Michigan State-Michigan Rivalry Has Changed
Michigan State vs. Michigan is always going to be a bitter rivalry. There's no doubt about that.
How it's perceived by the fanbases may never change, but in this current state of college athletics, it's inevitably going to become a bit different from how fans once knew it as the years go on.
Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo has been a part of the rivalry since becoming an assistant coach for the Spartans in 1983. He's helped lead some of the most memorable wins in the rivalry on the hardwood, and he's witnessed some of the iconic victories on the gridiron that the Spartan faithful will cherish forever.
Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith, however, will be taking part in the rivalry for the first time when his team faces Michigan on Saturday. Smith, who has noted his familiarity with in-state rivalries, is new to this one, and many of his players are as well.
"I went over to [football] practice and sat with him [Smith] yesterday, and we talked about a few things that I went through early in my career," Izzo said on Thursday. "And it is different because nowadays there's so many different players that maybe never grew up -- it seems like players are coming from all over -- and probably the same with Michigan, to be honest with you -- where I mean, you have to learn how to appreciate rivalries, and it's hard to do that if you've never been part of them. But rivalries are what's great about sports."
Izzo, who said he will be in attendance with his son, Steven, on Saturday, gave his thoughts on what will be crucial for the Spartans this weekend.
"What I like is I thought we [football] played pretty well last week," Izzo said. "I think we’re going in on a high note. And I mean, they're [Michigan] good, and it's a tough place to play. But, same as always, same for us [his team], but really, same in football -- we can't turn the ball over. And, I think early on, if we can get a score, hold them -- momentum in those games and confidence in those kind of games, especially when you kind of go in the underdog -- although, it's not that big of underdog right now -- but you are the underdog. And so I think what you do early has a big [impact]."
