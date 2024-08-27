Hey Hondo, Answering Your Michigan State Football Emails & Quetsions
Longtime Michigan State Football beat writer Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., answers your Spartan Athletics emails and questions.
Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., served as a Michigan State Football beat writer for many years. He now oversees all of Sports Illustrated's Spartan coverage.
He will answer your emails and questions below every week during the athletics season.
Do you have any concerns about MSU recruiting in football right now? Neeraj K.
I do not. Jonathan Smith has a proven track record of identifying recruits, and developing them. As he wins, and the NIL purse grows, better players will come in and things will go wel. If Spartan Nation gives to NIL, and leaves him alone and lets him build, they will be well rewarded.
Hondo, What has become of the investigation into CMU'S involvement in the Harbaugh sign stealing fiasco? State should discontinue all interactions with them, in my opinion. Thanks, Greg Ganfield
Michigan State is watching closely the NCAA investigations, and CMU needs Michigan State, Michigan State doesn't need them. If what people think happened, it will cost CMU, greatley.
I appreciate your honesty and info on the Strayhorn situation. Do you think the skunk bears will eventually be punished for breaking rules on sportsmanship that helped to build a championship? Chris J. Spring Lake
I believe if what is alledged happened, and we certainly have a plethora of reasons to think it might, yes, I believe they will. There are too many people, from multiple conferences, at many levels that want to see them punished.
Hondo, besides Coach Smith, what is the biggest reason Spartan Nation should be optimistic for this season? Kendall H.
Aidan Chiles is the absolute real deal. Coach Smith is the biggest reason, but for him to have his QB that understands his system is a major deal.
Hondo, as we open the season vs. Florida Atlantic this week, what is your prediction? Nate B.
I say 31-17 Spartans—a big win for Jonathan Smith in his first game. Spartan Nation gets a glimpse of the future.
Hondo, if everyone stays healthy, do you see a running back running for 1K yards this seasson? Vince T.
No, but I think Nate Carter and the RB room will be vastly improved.
Hondo, do you think the Spartans will getto six wins and make a bow this season? Will A.
I think Jonathan Smith is a great coach. It is up to Spartan Nation if he gets to show it here, but I say the Spartans will get to six wins, and a bowl game. That is a very difficult task, but Coach Smith, can get this team to have one big upset.
