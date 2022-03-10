Michigan State to host Michigan at Jackson Field April 15

The Spartans will host the Wolverines in an annual classic game at Jackson Field home of the Lansing Lugnuts.

Spring is in the air, and baseball season is right around the corner here in the state of Michigan. As college baseball teams compete in a slate of early season games in warmer states, we are itching for the fresh cut grass and hot dog smell to come back to Michigan.

Michigan State will host rival Michigan next month, April 15-17 and the first game of the series will be played at Jackson Field, home of the Lansing Lugnuts minor league baseball team.

The game is known as the Capital Clash, and it goes back to 1996 when the teams first met and played at the stadium.

“We really value our long-standing relationship with the Lansing Lugnuts, and being able to play not only the Crosstown Showdown, but also a nationally televised Big Ten Conference game there is exciting,” MSU head coach Jake Boss Jr. said.

“We’re also proud to be part of the event celebrating the first-ever game played there. Over the last 25-plus years, we’ve had a great relationship with the Lugnuts and this is further proof of that. They do a great job with their facility, and everything is a first-class operation, and we’re just really excited to play two games there this season.”

The Spartans are currently 5-6 on the young season while Michigan is 7-5.

The series between the two will end with two games at McLean Stadium and Kobs Field on the campus of Michigan State on the 16th and 17th of April.

The Capital Clash will be aired on ESPNU at 5 pm on Friday, April 15th.