Spartan Baseball Gearing Up for Bounce-Back Season
The Michigan State Spartans baseball program is just a little over two weeks away from its 2025 season. After a disappointing finish to last season, the Spartans have a lot of new young talent and transfer portal difference makers that will help this program reach their full potential.
The Spartans finished last season with a 24-27 record, losing four of their final six games of the year. After earning a bid and winning a game in the Big Ten Tournament in 2023, Michigan State fell short last year and is seeking a bounce-back performance this season to reach that point once again.
This year will mark Coach Jake Boss Jr.'s 17th season at the helm of the program. He holds a 440-381 (.536) record, the most wins in program history over a 16-year span. He has led the Spartans to eight conference tournaments and one NCAA Regional berth in 2012.
Michigan State lost its top two hitters from last year in seniors Dillon Kark and Jack Frank. A reload will be needed as two standout players to keep an eye on this season are senior outfielder Nick Williams and sophomore infielder Ryan McKay, who were both very impressive last year.
As a freshman, McKay had the third-most hits on the team (57) and a .302 batting average. Williams had 56 total hits with a .309 average, four home runs and 37 RBIs alongside an impressive 37 walks compared to just 25 strikeouts. Both players are expected to lead the charge this season.
On the mound, the Spartans return a very impressive arm in junior left-handed pitcher Joseph Dzierwa. Throwing a team-high 84 innings last year, Dzierwa posted an impressive 4.07 ERA, 91 strikeouts, with a 6-3 record. He will be the projected opening day starter for the Green and White.
There are a pair of transfers that could make a sizable impact for this team after thriving at lower-level schools last season. Former Hillsdale first baseman, senior Will Shannon had an unbelievable year at the Division-II level with a .426 batting average, 15 home runs and 52 RBIs in 41 games.
The other transfer star is grad-senior and former Case Western Reserve right-handed pitcher Tyler Horvath. At the Division III level, Horvath put together a 3.78 ERA in 33.1 innings of work, allowing just 14 earned runs on 24 hits. He also struck out 57 batters while only walking 13.
The Spartans will kickstart the new season on Feb. 14 against Western Michigan in Cary, North Carolina, with hopes of a much-improved season. They will play their first 15 games away from home before they host bitter rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, at McLane Stadium on March 12.
