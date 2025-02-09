Former Spartan RHP Signs Minor League Deal
Former Michigan State right-handed pitcher Andrew Carson will be furthering his playing career and receive his first chance at a professional ball club as he signed a minor league deal with the New York Mets on Friday afternoon. His baseball journey has been quite the odyssey.
Carson spent his junior and senior seasons with the Spartans from 2022 to 2023. He earned Academic All-Big Ten Honors and put together 5.06 career ERA, 5-4 record, and 94 strikeouts in 90.2 innings of work. He was the go-to set-up man for the team in both seasons, making his mark in the Big Ten.
2023 was the best year in Green and White for Carson as he hurled a 3.93 ERA in 55 innings, allowing just 30 total runs on 59 hits. He made six starts with a 3-4 record that helped lead the Spartans to a Big Ten Tournament appearance and 32-22 record.
With one year of eligibility remaining, Carson decided to take his talents to the Division II level and compete for a national title. His final year of college ball was spent as a cornerstone piece of the Tampa Spartans, who took home the 2024 NCAA D-II National Championship.
He was Tampa's closer for most of the year, earning five saves in 14 appearances with a stunning 1.06 ERA in 34 innings. Carson was building through his collegiate career for a monumental season and was able to attract some professional eyes with his performance in his grad-senior season.
The route for Carson was not one that most professional players navigate. He began his career as a redshirt with Bowling Green before transferring to Lansing Community College for two years of junior college ball. He then decided on Michigan State for two seasons before ending with Tampa.
The Rochester, Michigan native may not have been one of the most highly-touted pitchers coming out of college, but the offseason work that he put in has led him to this opportunity with the Mets. To be able to have this minor league chance, Carson had to create it through confidence and drive to improve.
According to Carson's pitching coach, Tread Athletics strength performance coach Lucas Still, the former Spartan is throwing anywhere from 94-96 miles per hour consistently, topping out at 96.9 mph earlier this week. This kid is ready for his chance at the next level with those numbers.
The details of the deal have not yet been specified, but Carson will surely be at spring training in a few weeks to showcase his talent. With four minor league affiliate clubs, the former Spartan will likely start his professional career with the St. Lucie Mets (Single-A).
