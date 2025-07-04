Spartans Land Talented Transfer Arm From Portal
The Michigan State Spartans landed a crucial transfer pitcher on Wednesday as former Monmouth Hawks right-hander JD Greeley announced his commitment to Michigan State. He spent three seasons with Monmouth before deciding to transfer and will spend his final year of eligibility in East Lansing.
"I’m excited to announce my commitment to Michigan State University for my last year of college baseball," Greeley wrote. "Thank you to Monmouth University and its coaching staff for the last four years, and to Michigan State for this opportunity!"
The NCAA baseball transfer portal closed on July 1, the last day that players could enter the portal. That did not hinder Greeley from choosing a school, as he was already in the portal by that time. He is a major pickup after Spartan lefty Garrett Brewer transferred out to join the Auburn Tigers.
The Blakeslee, Pennsylvania native was a swingman of sorts for the Hawks, making four starts in 14 total appearances. He hurled 35.1 innings with a 5.35 ERA (21 ER), adding 29 strikeouts and 16 walks. He is going to finish his collegiate career as a Spartan, playing in one of the most elite conferences.
Greeley actually threw against the Spartans in his first start of this past season. He allowed one earned run on two hits in six innings of work with four strikeouts. He ultimately picked up the loss as MSU earned a 2-0 win.
Head coach Jake Boss Jr. must have been impressed with his start, but it was arguably his best outing of the season. Greeley would finish the year with an 0-4 record for a Monmouth team that finished 24-30 overall.
MSU is coming off a stronger season than most, finishing 28-27 and being the final team that qualified for the Big Ten tournament in Omaha, Nebraska. They already added Oakland University outfielder Trent Rice and will have another strong right-handed arm to their staff.
The Spartans will kick off the 2026 season in mid-February when they take their annual trip down south to avoid the shivering temperatures and get the season started on the right foot. Greeley should be one of the more exciting arms that MSU will bring out for next year.
