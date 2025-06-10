Spartans' Crafty Lefty Transfers to SEC Powerhouse
With the Michigan State Spartans ending their season a few weeks ago in the Big Ten tournament, transfer additions and departures are bound to occur, and this is the time that players will start to make their moves.
One Spartan has already announced his departure from the program, as left-handed pitcher Garrett Brewer is taking his talents to the SEC, playing for the Auburn Tigers, per Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball. Brewer has two years of eligibility remaining after two years in East Lansing.
Brewer was the Spartans' top bullpen arm and the second-best lefty on the team besides Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, Joseph Dzierwa. He made 17 appearances this past season, all in relief, repping a 2-2 record with a 3.47 ERA (17 ER) in 34.1 innings pitched.
The Eau Claire, Wisconsin, native struck out 41 batters with just 13 walks and an opposing batting average of .223. He was a perfect piece out of coach Jake Boss Jr.'s bullpen and was even thrust into the closer role as he earned one save on the year.
Auburn will be getting a seasoned veteran with 26 total appearances in his collegiate career. They were the No. 4 overall seed in this year's NCAA Tournament, losing to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in a two-game sweep during the Super Regional, finishing the year with a 41-20 record.
With a stunning team ERA of 4.74 last year, Brewer can certainly help drop that number for the Tigers even more. He is likely going to assume the same role that he was in with Michigan State and become a set-up bullpen arm for head coach Butch Thompson.
Despite losing one of their top arms that would have been the go-to guy next season, it will be surreal for Brewer to pitch in front of thousands of fans on any given night. SEC baseball is different than up north, and fans pack the ballparks even for a weekday non-conference battle.
It will be up to Boss and the rest of the Spartans' coaching staff to find another top lefty arm to fill the void that Brewer leaves. Dzierwa is likely going to be a first- or second-round draft pick, and that leaves Michigan State without their two top arms from last year. How will they respond in the portal?
