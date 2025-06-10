Spartans' Crafty Lefty Transfers to SEC Powerhouse

TRANSFER: @AuburnBaseball snags a nice commitment from former Michigan State LHP Garrett Brewer. Brewer struck out 41 in 34.1 innings and made 17 appearances for the Spartans this past season. Has a FB up to 93. #WDE



