REPORT: MSU's Star Lefty Makes MLB Mock Top 100
Michigan State junior left-handed ace Joseph Dzierwa just wrapped up his 2024 campaign, and it was one for the books, a season that has transcended him into being a top draft selection in this year's 2025 MLB Draft.
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel released a 2025 MLB Draft Rankings that featured the Top 150 prospects and a full mock draft with those players. Despite not being a first-round selection, Dzierwa was listed in a strong spot, being taken No. 74 overall which is a third-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.
The 74th pick is currently held by the Colorado Rockies, an organization in turmoil, struggling on an annual basis. That may not be such a bad thing if Dzierwa started his career there, earning a ton of time on the mound with an easier time to move up the farm system compared to other franchises.
With the MLB Draft being a 20-round event, it is more than impressive to have Dzierwa mocked inside the top five rounds. But after what he did this year, it is a no-brainer that he is scooped up earlier than anticipated.
The Haskins, Ohio native was the top pitcher in the Big Ten this season, being named Big Ten Pitcher of the Year and leading the conference in several stat categories. He finished with the top ERA (2.36), most innings pitched (91.2), second in strikeouts (104) and third in opposing batting average (.201)
It was no surprise that Dzierwa won Big Ten Pitcher of the Week four times this season and has been regarded as one of the top draft-eligible hurlers in the nation. With one year of eligibility left, there is an almost 0% chance that Dzierwa decides to come back for another year.
The 2025 MLB Draft begins on Monday, July 14 at 7 p.m. ET, with only the first-round selections being announced that day. The remainder of the draft continues at 12 p.m. ET from July 15-16. It is more than likely that Dzierwa will hear his name called midway through day two as an early round selection.
