Spartans Head West for Series With No. 25 USC
The Michigan State Spartans (25-22, 10-14) are preparing for the first-ever series with the No. 15 USC Trojans (32-16, 16-8) in program history, heading West this weekend. With just six games left in the regular season, the Spartans are looking to finish the regular season strong.
The Spartans are coming off another series with a ranked conference opponent, facing the No. 5 Oregon Ducks this past weekend at McLane Stadium. They were able to grab an upset win in game one, starred by a nine-inning, complete game shutout for lefty start Joseph Dzierwa.
Allowing just three hits with 11 strikeouts in nine scoreless innings would earn Dzierwa the Big Ten and National Pitcher of the Week awards. He has draftable talent and will most likely earn the game one start against the Trojans. He will give Michigan State its best chance at victory this weekend.
The Trojans are coming off a 3-2 loss to UC Santa Barbara, but entered the national rankings for the first time this season by taking two of three from the then-No. 14 UCLA Bruins last weekend. They are currently tied with the Ducks for third place in the Big Ten standings at 16-8.
The Spartans still have something to play for as they are tied for 12th place in the Big Ten with the Northwestern Wildcats at 10-14. The top 12 teams in the conference standings will qualify for the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska. Michigan State is trying to make it twice in the past three seasons.
If they are able to scrape at least one win together against a very good Trojan team, the Spartans will have a chance to extend their season. They will wrap up the year with a three-game set with the Minnesota Gophers in East Lansing, starting Thursday, May 15.
Game 1 with USC will be a late start for local fans, first pitch set for 9:32 p.m. ET, 6:32 p.m. PT. Expect Dzierwa to earn the start and give the Spartans another stellar outing, seeking a second upset win in as many weekends. At least one win should help them compete for a tournament appearance.
