Two Spartans Make All-Big Ten Baseball Teams
Michigan State baseball (24-27) didn't finish its season the way it would have liked.
The program did, however, have some players receive some high recognition for their 2024 campaigns.
Michigan State senior outfielder Jack Frank made the All-Big Ten First Team. The conference announced its postseason awards on Tuesday.
Frank posted a .383 batting average on the season while recording 80 hits, 40 RBIs, a .466 on-base percentage and 19 stolen bases. He started all 51 games.
Frank's impressive five-year career as a Spartan has concluded. A native of Strongsville, Ohio, did not know a whole lot about Michigan State before joining the program.
"I had seen the football team on TV, but nothing," Frank said when he joined "The Drive with Jack Ebling" on Wednesday. "I said, again, in my senior speech, I didn't care about college sports whatsoever. I grew up in Cleveland, so all I cared about was the Browns. And I didn't have any ties to a college school, but I kind of learned to love Michigan State, and now, I'll be saying I'm a lifelong fan."
Spartan sophomore left-handed pitcher Joseph Dzierwa was also rewarded by the conference for his 2024 season, earning All-Big Ten Second Team honors.
Dzierwa finished the year with a 4.07 ERA, giving up 126 hits, 67 runs and recording 91 strikeouts. He went 6-3 and made 14 starts.
Last year, Dzierwa was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team.
Michigan State senior infielder Dillon Kark received the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award for the Spartans.
