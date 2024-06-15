Grading Michigan State Football's Defense for Next Season
Michigan State football coach Jonathan Smith has had to revamp not only the entire offense but also bring in a new defensive scheme. Bringing in new players and a new coaching staff, this defense should look different schematically compared to last season.
Most of the projected starters were on the team last season like Jordan Hall, Khris Bogle and Malik Spencer. Smith also brought in new faces from the portal like former Arizona State cornerback Ed Woods and Wisconsin's Jordan Turner.
Let's take a look at the current depth chart for the new defense and grade the position groups.
Defensive Line
Projected starters - Maverick Hansen, D’Quan Douse, Khris Bogle, Quindarius Dunnigan.
Projected backups - Jalen Thompson, Ken Talley, Ben Roberts.
Grade: B
The defensive line lost a lot of key pieces from last season. Simeon Barrow Jr, Derrick Harmon and even young guys like Bai Jobe all left for the portal.
Coach Smith has had to bring in new faces to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks -- players like Quindarius Dunnigan and D’Quan Douse. Smith also was able to keep guys like Khris Bogle and Maverick Hansen, who are athletic and can not only put pressure on the quarterback but also be solid at stopping the run.
Smith was also able to keep young guns Jalen Thompson and Ken Talley while also adding Ben Roberts, who transferred from Oregon. These players are young and have the potential to make a push to become starters next year if they continue to progress the way the coaching staff thinks they can.
Linebackers
Projected starters - Jordan Hall, Wayne Matthews, Jordan Turner.
Projected backups - Cal Haladay, Darius Snow, Marcellius Pellium.
Grade: A
The linebacking core is the best position group on the entire team. Jordan Hall, last season, finished fourth on the team with 64 tackles as a true freshman. Hall is looked at as being a field general of the defense and is looking to make a big leap next year.
Smith also went into the portal and brought in Wayne Mattews from Old Dominion and Jordan Turner from Wisconsin, who are also great at tackling and being vocal leaders on the field.
Cornerbacks
Projected starters - Jeremiah Hughes, Ed Woods, Chance Rucker
Projected backups - Ade Willie, Charles Brantley, Lejond Cavazos
Grade: B-
The secondary has been underwhelming, to say the least, these past couple of years. Bringing in Hughes and Woods from the portal gives the Spartans some youth and experience. Rucker was a bright spot from last season, as he was everywhere on the field and will look to improve upon that 2023 campaign.
Safety
Projected starters - Malik Spencer, Armorion Smith
Projected backup - Dillon Tatum
Grade: B-
Malik Spencer has the potential to be a first-round pick in the NFL draft next year if he has a great 2024 season. With a strong year from Spencer, as well as Armorion Smith, the secondary could become elite for the first time since the “No Fly Zone” days.
Smith bringing in Joe Rossi from Minnesota to be the new defensive coordinator was a great hire. Rossi has years of experience in the Big Ten and helped Minnesota become a great defensive team when he was there. He will have good pieces to use for next year and great pieces to have for the future.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.