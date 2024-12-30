3 Goals for MSU against Western Michigan
The Michigan State Spartans are heavy favorites in Monday’s matchup with the Western Michigan Broncos.
The Spartans will have some wiggle room to try a few different concepts they won't have the privilege to attempt against better Big Ten foes.
Here are 3 goals the Spartans should aim for against the Broncos on Monday.
Get the big fella involved
Michigan State starting center Szymon Zapala has been great in his first season in the Green and White. Filling in the role of a solid screen setter and rebounder.
There will be an opportunity for the Spartans to play through Zapala in the post. The Utah State transfer has scored in double digits only once this season, as he typically takes a back seat when it comes to scoring.
The Spartans should give Zapala a few different looks in the paint to see if he can crack his season high of ten points. Zapala is an efficient scorer, shooting 65 percent from the field.
Let it fly from 3
Michigan State needs to find the bottom of the net from behind the arc. Despite being the No. 18 team in the AP Poll, they rank near the bottom of Division I when it comes to making three-pointers per game.
Specifically, Spartans seniors Jaden Akins and Frankie Fidler have been struggling the most. Akins leads the team in threes attempted, yet he has only made 27 percent of those shots. Against the Broncos, Akins should take at least five three-pointers to gain confidence from long range.
Fidler began the season as a starter for Michigan State. However, after shooting inconsistencies, head coach Tom Izzo moved the Omaha transfer to the bench. If Fidler can unlock the three, he will become an even more valuable piece coming off the Spartans' deep bench.
More opportunities for the bench
Speaking of the bench, Izzo has mentioned that he wants to see what some of his reserves who don’t get much playing time can produce in-game action.
Freshman Kur Teng gives the Spartans an outside threat that they don’t currently have.
Also, Michigan State sophomore Gerhig Normand has put in a lot of work during practice, according to Izzo.
For the reserves to get playing time on Monday, the rotational players will have to do their job first. Opening a large lead in the second half would give the Spartans a chance to unload the bench.
