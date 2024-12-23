Izzo Credits Michigan State's Scout Team for Strong Start
After a dominant win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday, the Michigan State Spartans have gotten out to a 10-2 start, a program-best since the 2018-19 season.
One of the best qualities of this Spartans roster is their depth, with many reliable scoring options from the bench.
However, with so many options for earning solidified roles, it is even tougher for some of the players at the end of the bench to have opportunities to play.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo wishes some of his reserve players could get more minutes. However, there is so much competition for those minutes that just aren’t there due to the high level of play from everyone currently in the rotation.
This gives an added layer of pressure for players currently getting minutes because if they have a few tough games, Izzo would pull the trigger on adjustments quicker than in prior seasons.
“Last year, I gave guys another chance and we lost five games down the stretch,” Izzo said after Saturday's game.
One of Izzo’s gripes with his squad postgame was that they didn’t open a big enough lead to give some of the reserve players minutes late in the second half.
“Nick [Sanders], Gehrig [Normand] and Kur [Teng] deserve to play more and I was mad at my team for that because they know how much those guys help them and the only thing they get is some crumbs and they deserve to maybe get half a meal tonight instead of some crumbs,” Izzo said.
Teng, a freshman combo guard, gives the Spartans more perimeter shooting, which they will need once the competition steps up during the start of Big Ten play.
In 33 minutes this season, Teng hasn’t gotten his shots to fall, making just three buckets on 10 attempts, with seven of those attempts coming from behind the arc.
In practice, Teng has impressed Izzo with his play on the practice squad, where he is getting the starters ready for their games.
Izzo gave credit to the scout team for doing their part in the great start to the season for Michigan State.
“Getting a really good scout team is important and we really haven’t had that [in the past],” he said.
