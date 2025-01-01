3 Players MSU Must Limit From Ohio State
The Michigan State Spartans had a strong start to their campaign going into the new year. With an 11-2 record and riding a six-game winning streak, the Spartans look to have everything under their belt as they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Though MSU has done well early, the real competition begins, and Ohio State might be the Spartans' first real big test. If MSU wants to keep itself in the game, its players must find a way to stop the playmakers that the Buckeyes possess.
The first and major threat that MSU needs to stop from Ohio State is junior guard Bruce Thornton. Thornton has been a thorn in opponents' sides this season, as his average numbers per game jump off the chart among the rest of his teammates.
Thornton, going into the game against MSU, averages 17.4 points per game, 4.9 assists, 3.1 rebounds and a 49% 3-point success rate. His play has elevated the Buckeyes' play early on this season, being the top scorer in six of the teams' 13 games played.
Thornton has seen his game elevate from last season, where he once again was the biggest threat for Ohio State. Going into the game, the Spartans must utilize their defensive skills and rebounding game if it means stopping the Buckeyes.
The second threat Ohio State possesses is sophomore forward Devin Royal. While Royal averages 14.8 points per game in 25 minutes of court time, his major threat comes from his rebounding skills. Averaging 7.5 rebounds per game, Royal leads OSU in that category.
It should be exciting to see how MSU's rebound leader, Jaxon Kohler, and Royal play against each other in the game. The two leaders in the teams' rebounding games should have their hands full if it means victory is on the horizon.
The final big threat the Spartans must stop is senior guard Micah Parrish. A native of Detroit, Michigan, Parrish returns to his home state looking to elevate his college over MSU. On the season, Parrish averages 28.2 minutes on the court, 9.8 points and 4.7 rebounds, mostly on defense.
Parrish's leadership may be the killer for MSU if it wants to hold off a big threat in the Big Ten. While the early season was impressive, this is where all eyes start to look at how Coach Tom Izzo can lead his men to greatness once more.
