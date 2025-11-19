The Biggest Performances from MSU's Dominant Win over Kentucky
The Michigan State Spartans are 4-0 after a victory over the Kentucky Wildcats, 83-66.
This game was a dominant performance from Tom Izzo's team from nearly the beginning, as the Spartans hit their open shots and converted at the free-throw line.
Kentucky played a good game, but Mark Pope's squad missed too many shots from the outside. After the Wildcats allowed a 9-0 run from MSU, they could not get back into the game.
The Wildcats were without a few key contributors, including Jayden Quaintance and Jaland Lowe, who they expect to be major keys to their NCAA Tournament run. However, those players likely would not have made up for the deficit.
A few Spartans had big days, and fans were happy to see otherwise unknowns step up and become contributors for the rest of the season.
Let's break down some of MSU's most notable performances in its big victory over Kentucky.
Kur Teng
Teng finished the game with 15 points, a career-high. The team needed a big game from the sophomore shooting guard, and he delivered.
The Spartans have been looking for someone to hit shots from the outside, and Teng hit three three-pointers in what might have been the biggest game of his career. This kind of game can give him confidence that he can make shots at the collegiate level.
Jaxon Kohler
The Spartan big man finished with 20 points and five rebounds, hitting the two three-point shots he took.
Kohler was productive on both ends of the floor, doing a solid job on defense against Kentucky's talented bigs. The team has needed him to step up as a leader, and he has done just that in a big way.
This game can provide Kohler with a major spark of confidence moving forward, as the schedule remains difficult for the Spartans. If he continues to hit shots around the basket and from the outside, the Spartans will be in good shape against tough opponents.
Trey Fort
The Samford transfer needed a game like this one.
Fort finished the game with 13 points and hit three three-pointers, and his self-creation ability was on full display. He has also responded to Izzo's demands to play defense, as he looked fine on that end of the floor (although it's still a work in progress).
The Spartans need Fort to continue this scoring output moving forward. MSU shot it uncharacteristically well from three-point range, and he will be a key piece for this offense for the rest of the season.
