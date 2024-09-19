BREAKING: MSU Basketball Conference Schedule Revealed
Michigan State men's basketball's conference schedule for the 2024-'25 season was revealed live on Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon.
The Spartans are now a part of an 18-team Big Ten conference after realignment and the addition of multiple Pac-12 teams. Travel adjustments, along with tougher competition in a wider field, will be challenges that head coach Tom Izzo and his group will have to face.
With a 10-10 conference record and finishing seventh in the Big Ten last season, the Spartans are trying to get back to being a powerhouse program and win a conference championship for the first time since 2020.
With strong additions to the Big Ten, such as USC and UCLA, competition will only grow stronger and the green and white will need to compete with more teams for a conference championship.
There are a multiple stipulations set by the conference for the upcoming '24-'25 conference season:
- 20-game conference schedule for each school.
- All schools will play THREE opponents twice.
- Single-play opponents: 7 home games, 7 on road.
- Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament takes place March 12-16, 2025.
The three teams that the Spartans will play twice are Minnesota, Illinois and Michigan. A solid group of long-time foes that have storied programs and plenty of history against each other.
They will play each other conference opponent just once with home games against Nebraska, Washington, Penn State, Oregon, Indiana, Purdue and Wisconsin.
Luckily, the Big Ten has catered to the west-coast for the benefit of all teams. Each team in the midwest and east coast will travel just once to the west for a two-game set against a pair of newly-added conference teams.
In the Spartans case, they will hit the road to play USC and UCLA on Feb. 1 & Feb. 4, 2025. That will be their only conference trip out west this season.
The Spartans will close the regular season at the Breslin Center against Michigan on March 9, 2025. That matchup will be heavily anticipated and we will see if there are conference championship implications when we reach early March.
