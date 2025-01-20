BREAKING: Spartans Check in as Top-10 Ranked Team
The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (16-2, 7-0) made a big statement this past weekend and were rewarded for it in the Associated Press national rankings to start this week. The Spartans are now a top-10 team, ranked as the No. 8 squad in the nation. They are the highest ranked Big Ten team right now.
Michigan State is also No. 8 in this week's USA Today Coaches Poll.
After an impressive 80-78 ranked victory over the No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini (13-5, 5-3) on Sunday, the Spartans made a strong case for an improved ranking, something they have continued to do over the past several weeks.
The win marks their 11th-straight, the longest streak of any Big Ten team since the Spartans did it back in 2018-'19. They later made the Final Four in that same season. Not to mention they are the only remaining undefeated team in the conference at 7-0 and currently in first place.
Just three weeks ago, Michigan State was the No. 18 team in the country and has quickly jumped up the ranks 10 total spots. With each win that they earn, this team continues to show why they should be regarded as one of the most dangerous in the country but will not alter their expectations.
One thing that will not change is Coach Tom Izzo's approach to his team, their game plan, and his expectations for them going forward. Izzo could care less about what number is next to his team's name and will coach them the say way as if they were unranked. He is beyond confident in his group.
"I said this the beginning of the year, I said it in the middle of the year, and I'll say it again: zero," Izzo said regarding the amount of value he puts into his team's national ranking. "I don't think anybody knows how good anybody is still. We're seeing some of the most bizarre games, bizarre turnarounds... I'm telling you that's the way it is, so I'm not resting on anything, I'm not sleeping good on anything. I love my team, I love my guys, OK?"
Michigan State will have a chance to defend their top 10 ranking this Saturday as they travel out east to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-8, 3-4). With an even larger target on their back, the rest of the conference will be gunning for a major upset against one of the nation's top teams.
