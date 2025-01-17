Spartans' Izzo Putting Zero Value in Top-15 Ranking
The No. 12 Michigan State Spartans (15-2, 6-0) are off to their best start since 2019 and have quickly climbed the national rankings to being a top 15 team in the nation. They just took down Penn State (12-6) at home on Wednesday night to strengthen their resume even further.
Following the win, Coach Tom Izzo spoke to the media after the 90-85 win over the Nittany Lions. As the Spartans jumped up four spots from being ranked 16th last week, Izzo was asked how much value he is giving his national ranking, if any. It was a classic Izzo response to the question.
"I said this the beginning of the year, I said it in the middle of the year, and I'll say it again: zero," Izzo said. "I don't think anybody knows how good anybody is still. We're seeing some of the most bizarre games, bizarre turnarounds... I'm telling you that's the way it is, so I'm not resting on anything, I'm not sleeping good on anything. I love my team, I love my guys, OK?"
Spoken from a guy that has been there before. Izzo has had numerous teams highly ranked, even as the No. 1 team in the nation over his 30-year career at the helm of the program. He knows how much basketball is left to be played this season and refuses to get caught up in the current success.
Izzo knows he has a very talented team on his hands, but the last thing he wants to do is let his team believe that. Meaning, he wants to avoid his guys from becoming convinced that they can just go out and beat anyone on any given night. He wants them to keep that scrappy, underdog mentality.
By disregarding the 12th overall national ranking, Izzo is not focused on how high of a ranking they can get which turns into a higher seed in the national tournament, which gives them a better shot at the Final Four. That is not how Izzo's brain operates, all he is focused on is the very next game.
The Spartans allowed their highest total in almost two months, but their best offensive performance in that same span is the reason for victory. Izzo is focused on taking on a skilled team on Sunday in the No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini (13-4) and will make sure his guys are ready to go, void of distraction.
"Tonight, they did not play as good as they can play and definitely tonight, we didn't coach as well as we can coach," Izzo said. "So, we're going to do both those things better over the next three days and see if we can get ready for Illinois because they are good."
