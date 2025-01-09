Can MSU Keep Up With Big Ten Bitter Rivals?
The Michigan State Spartans are set to take on the Washington Huskies to continue their Big Ten Conference play. After seeing its bitter rival, Michigan, take down the UCLA Bruins to push its undefeated conference streak to four, the game against the Huskies for MSU is a must-win.
MSU has started off strong as it heads into the game against Washington holding a 12-2 record and are 3-0 when playing against the Big Ten. For the Spartans this season, the youth has truly stepped up and meshed well with the more experienced members of the squad. But for MSU, keeping up with the Wolverines should be the first priority.
Given the extensiveness of the rivalry, MSU has yet to face off against the Wolverines this season; that clash is set to happen in late February. The best way the Spartans can keep up with the Wolverines is to continue to thrive at what has been working.
One of the areas the Spartans have been successful in is field goal percentage. Fighting within the paint has been the best ally for MSU as they hold a 47.3% field goal success rate. The biggest downfall this season for the Spartans has been their 3-point shooting.
Going into the game with the Huskies, the Spartans obtain a 28% success rate in 3-point shooting. A statistic that holds them at the bottom of the Big Ten, MSU has to figure it out if it means being competitive. Whether or not it does so could determine the fate of MSU in its chase for a Big Ten championship.
The Wolverines taking down UCLA should only motivate the Spartans to do just the same against Washington. After Michigan handed UCLA its biggest loss of the season, it would be fitting for MSU to take command against the Huskies, especially since they hold home-court advantage.
For Tom Izzo, it has been important that his players do not throw away their shots, especially when the team needs them to count. A lot can be said following the game that Washington and MSU have on who should be more feared when chasing down the Big Ten Title at the end of the collegiate season.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan NationWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as wellWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE