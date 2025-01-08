3 Trends for Michigan State vs. Washington
Michigan State hosts the Washington Huskies on Thursday in the Spartans’ first home game of the new year.
Coming off an impressive road victory over Ohio State, the Spartans have the opportunity to remain undefeated against the Big Ten.
Here are three trends to look out for in Washington vs Michigan State.
Huskies on the road
In a small sample size, Washington has struggled with a road environment, going 0-2 in away Big Ten games.
The Spartans have one of the toughest road atmospheres with the help of the Izzone at the Breslin Center. This will be the first time the Huskies will visit East Lansing as a member of the same conference.
The Spartans have maintained home-court advantage this season, as an undefeated 7-0 at home.
In Big Ten football, we saw West Coast teams struggle when they traveled to the Midwest. It is yet to be seen if these travel issues will carry over to the hardwood.
Michigan State handling business
During the last few seasons under head coach Tom Izzo, the Spartans have had their fair share of shocking upsets at home.
This season, as a betting favorite, Michigan State is 10-1 when they have a perceived weaker opponent. Their lone loss as a favorite was against the Memphis Tigers in the Maui Invitational.
The Huskies haven't had much success as an underdog this season, in conference play, they are 1-2 outright, with a home win against the Maryland Terrapins.
The Spartans will be favored over Washington in Thursday’s matchup. In Big Ten play, Michigan State is 2-0 when they are projected to have the upper hand over their opponent.
Spartans’ Star rising to the occasion
Look for Michigan State guard Jaden Akins to take a step up against Washington. In three Big Ten contests, Akins averages nearly 14 points per game, which is close to his season average but in those games, he is much more efficient.
Akins has struggled to make his shots from long range all season, but against Nebraska, his shot clicked, making a season-high four three-pointers.
Against Ohio State, Akins was more aggressive than usual, drawing multiple fouls and getting to the free-throw line six times.
The Spartans will need Akins to maintain the same level of aggression on offense against the Huskies for the Spartans to move to 4-0 in Big Ten play.
