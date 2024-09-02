Early-Season Non-Conference MSU Basketball Matchup Revealed
More of Michigan State men's basketball's 2024 schedule continues to be revealed as the season approaches.
Most recently, another November matchup on the Spartans' schedule was announced.
According to John Rothstein of CBS Sports, Michigan State will host Samford at the Breslin Center on Nov. 19. That game will come exactly one week after the Spartans battle Kansas in the Champions Classic at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
Samford, which finished last season with a commendable 21-11 record, demonstrated significant promise on the court. Its campaign was a testament to its resilience and skill, culminating in a dramatic appearance in the NCAA tournament.
In the first round of the tournament, the Bulldogs faced off against a formidable Kansas team. Despite its best efforts and a strong performance, Samford fell short by just 4 points. The game was intensely competitive, and many observers felt that a controversial call in the final moments might have altered the outcome. The disputed decision added an extra layer of drama to an already thrilling contest, leaving Samford fans and analysts debating what might have been.
The Breslin Center, known for its electric atmosphere and passionate fan base, will serve as the backdrop for this intriguing clash. For Michigan State, the matchup represents a chance to test themselves against a team that has proven its mettle on the national stage. The Spartans, under the guidance of their experienced coaching staff, will be eager to make a statement early in the season.
Hosting Samford provides an opportunity for the Spartans to measure their own performance and readiness for the challenges that lie ahead.
For Samford, this game against a high-profile opponent like Michigan State is an excellent opportunity to showcase its talents and build on the momentum from its previous season. With the sting of their narrow defeat to Kansas still fresh, the Bulldogs will be highly motivated to demonstrate their growth and resilience.
As the game approaches, basketball fans on both sides will eagerly anticipate a competitive and exciting encounter. As Tom Izzo will enter what could be his last season this will be a big game that will take many people by surprise. The clash between Michigan State and Samford promises to be a captivating contest, offering a glimpse of the talent and determination that both teams bring to the court.
