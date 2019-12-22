Eastern Michigan Head Coach Rob Murphy Post Loss To #15 MSU

Breslin Center

East Lansing, MI

The #15 Michigan State Spartans saw their record on the season improve to 9-3 with a humiliating and devastating blow out win over a good Easter Michigan Steam. The Spartans took out the Eagles with a 101-48 defensive beat down.

The Spartans had five players score in double-digits. They were led by Cassius Winston who had 21 points and seven assists. Aaron Henry broke out of his shooting slump with 12 points and nine rebounds. Xavier Tillman had 11 points and seven rebounds and Foster Loyer added 13. Marcus Bingham, Jr. (MBJ) had 10 points and six rebounds.

The men in green won the battle of the boards 51-41 and the Spartans had and a troubling 16 turnovers. 24 of the Wildcat points came off of Spartan turnovers. The stifling Spartan defense held EMU to 24% shooting from the field and an abysmal 10% from three.

The Spartans had the lead for 38:59 of the 40 minutes in the game. In all Tom Izzo played all 15 available players. 13 of them scored.

Izzo’s men continued their habit of being unselfish. They had 27 assists on 32 baskets. The Spartans shot 50% from three, 54% from the field and a disappointing 71% from the charity stripe.

The team will return to the hard-court Sunday, December 29, 2019 (eight days) at the Breslin Center against Western Michigan University. That game can be seen on BTN at 8:00 PM.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter