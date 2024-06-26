EXCLUSIVE: MSU's Jaden Akins Looking For a Storybook Run Before It's All Said and Done
Michigan State men's basketball guard Jaden Akins is taking on a role that comes with tremendous responsibility.
Akins is transitioning into the next great Spartan leader, but only the legends make deep tournament runs.
In his three seasons with the program, Akins hasn't been able to experience one of those March Madness odysseys that his coach, Tom Izzo, has become iconic for in his many years leading the program.
Before his time at Michigan State comes to an end, he wants to be a part of that.
"It is something I want to feel because you just grow up watching that, and it's just an important part that you can remember for the rest of your life," Akins told Spartan Nation. "So, it means a lot. I mean, every day that I work out, I kind of have moments where I visualize us in a big game, and that kind of pushes me over the edge to make sure I'm doing what I need to do and going the extra mile. So, I just know I'm going to give it my all this last year and see where the cards will fall."
Fortunately for Akins, Spartans past and present hold a tight bond, which allows him to lean on the greats who helped establish the program as one of the most elite in college basketball history.
"Cassius [Winston] is around a lot lately just in the gym, Kalin Lucas in the gym a lot, so I just have been talking to them, just kind of picking their brains," Akins said. "But I've been around for a couple years now, so I kind of know what I need to do."
Akins has been working hard to develop his game this offseason to get to where he wants to be and where the Spartans need him to be.
"Just taking contact, trying to get fouled more, using pump fakes and just being smart, making sure everything I do is detailed," he said. "Staying in my shot, hold my follow-through, just kind of getting back to the basics."
Akins started all 35 games for the Spartans last season, averaging 10.4 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals.
