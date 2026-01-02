Michigan State Women Cruise to Win over Indiana

Michigan State women’s basketball has been playing some of its best basketball of the season. Ranked No. 24 in the nation, the Spartans have just one loss, a road defeat at Wisconsin in early December. Since that setback, Michigan State has responded with renewed focus, playing with urgency and confidence on both ends of the floor.

The Spartans extended their winning streak to five games by opening the new year with an 80–60 road win at Indiana. With the victory, Michigan State earned its first win in Bloomington since December 28, 2017.

Winning at Indiana is never easy. The crowd at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall is among the loudest in the Big Ten, creating a difficult environment for visiting teams. Michigan State embraced the challenge, quickly settling in and eventually quieting the crowd on its way to a 20-point victory.

In her first career start for the Spartans, senior guard Jalyn Brown delivered a standout performance, scoring a game- and season-high 20 points to go along with four rebounds and three assists. She was joined by senior forward Grace VanSlooten, who recorded her third double-double of the season with 18 points and 14 rebounds.

First Half

The opening half was tightly contested. Brown got Michigan State going early, knocking down three consecutive three-pointers, but Indiana answered to keep the game close in the first quarter. The Spartans went nearly three minutes without a field goal late in the quarter, yet still managed to take a 19–18 lead after two Sara Sambolic free throws to close the period.

The second quarter followed a similar pattern, with both teams trading small runs and responding to each other’s scoring. In the final minute before halftime, Michigan State found another gear, creating separation with timely baskets and defensive stops to take a 40–35 lead into the break.

Second Half

Michigan State took control after halftime. The Spartans outscored Indiana 21–12 in the third quarter, shooting an efficient 8-of-11 from the field and 3-of-5 from three-point range. Defensively, MSU locked in, holding the Hoosiers to 5-of-12 shooting and 0-for-3 from beyond the arc during the period.

The momentum carried into the fourth quarter, as Michigan State continued to dictate the pace. The Spartans shot 6-of-12 from the field and added another three-pointer, maintaining their double-digit lead and closing out a convincing road win.

With the win, Michigan State continues to show why it belongs among the nation’s ranked teams. The Spartans’ balance, defensive intensity, and poise on the road were on full display in Bloomington, signaling a team that is gaining confidence at the right time.

As Big Ten play ramps up, Michigan State’s ability to win convincingly in hostile environments could prove crucial as it looks to build momentum for the remainder of the season.

