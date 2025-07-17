EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know Michigan State Commit Braylon Hodge
The Michigan State Spartans have 22 players committed from the class of 2026. This includes Braylon Hodge, who is one of their best defensive players in the class at this time. He is a beast on the field, but what type of person is he off the field?
Hodge caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI recently to detail what type of person he when he's not on the gridiron, as well as what he holds interest in.
"Off the field, I'm respectful, focused, and driven," Hodge said. "I work hard in school and try to set a good example for the people around me. I try to keep the same energy and leadership off the field as I do on it, just try to be a good person all around."
The talented prospect also disclosed what his hobbies are outside of football. He has some unique ones, especially when it comes to the winter.
"My hobbies are fishing, jet skiing, playing video games, and I also like to go snowboarding in the winter," Hodge said. "This summer, I have spent a lot of my time with my friends going to the reservoir as well."
Hodge has many different interests aside from football.
"Football is a big part of my life, so I spend a lot of time training and working out, pushing myself to get better," he said. "Outside of that, I like hanging out with friends, listening to music to clear my head, and going to car shows. I recently started to get into golf a little as well. Just stuff that keeps me active and relaxed.
Hodge also enjoys listening to music, like most people.
"I listen to a lot of different types of music," he said. "Right now I think my favorite artist is Gunna."
A lot of student-athletes study topics that are related to sports, and Hodge is one of them.
"I’m still undecided on my major, but I know I want to stay involved in sports, especially football," he said. "Through playing, coaching, sports management, or maybe even sports therapy, I want to build a career where I can stay involved with the game."
