EXCLUSIVE: Braylon Hodge Details His Commitment to the Spartans
The Michigan State Spartans have recently had a great stretch of gaining commitments, as they landed two defensive commits in the 2026 recruiting class.
One of the commits is Braylon Hodge, a three-star linebacker from Cherry Creek High School. He is from the state of Colorado and is one of the top prospects in the Rockies.
Hodge recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to detail why he committed to Michigan State and more.
"The visit overall went amazingly, from when I got there to when I left, I felt at home," Hodge said. "They showed a lot of love, and I liked that. Some things that stuck out to me are Coach (Joe) Rossi’s (Secchia Family Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach) coaching style and the way he will develop me. I just had a feeling the entire trip that this was home.
"From the campus, to the coaches/staff, to my future teammates, I just felt like I fit in, and it is somewhere I want to be."
The Spartan commit will likely stay out of the peer recruiting world, but he doesn't mind giving others tips.
"I don’t really plan on recruiting other players because that is the coach's job, but I will talk to them and let them know why I became a Spartan and the things I liked," Hodge said.
Visiting other schools is still on the table for the talented commit. He is unaware of. This time if he will be taking the visits or not, as he confirms that he has not yet made a decision. The Spartans commit currently holds an offer from many schools, but some notable ones include Iowa, UNLV, and Boise State.
"I'm still debating if I am still going to take my other official visits," Hodge said. "I’ve only been on 1, and that was to Michigan st. I think it might be good to take another visit and have something to compare Michigan State to. No final decision has been made yet, though."
Hodge was joined by Brayden Thomas, who flipped his commitment from Iowa State. They make up for two of the six commits in the 2026 recruiting class. They are also the only defensive commits in the class thus far.
