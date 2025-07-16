EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know Michigan State Commit Joey Caudill
The Michigan State Spartans have landed many of their best players on the recruiting board at a plethora of different positions.
One of their top targets on the offensive side of the ball announced his commitment very early on in the 2026 recruiting cycle. That commit is Joey Caudill, a three-star tight end who is the longest-reigning commit in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Caudill is a star player on the football field, but what type of person is he away from the gridiron? The talented prospect has many different hobbies and things of interest at this time. He recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to discuss them.
"I'm an easy-going person and like to have fun when I'm not on the field or training," Caudill said.
Aside from football, Caufill said he also likes golfing and fishing. He is also interested in plenty of things, including what a large majority is interested in when it comes to the free time that they have.
"I also just enjoy spending time with my family and friends," he said.
Nearly everyone loves music, which is a common topic of discussion. What is so great about music is the fact that you can listen to so many different types and artists that just fit what you are looking for. You can express your personality through music.
"I like a little bit of everything," Caudill said. "Rap and country mainly. My favorite artist is Drake for sure."
While going to play football for the Spartan commit is extremely important, education is equally important. Luckily for Caudill, he already has a plan.
"I’m planning to go for business," he said.
Caudill plays for Lexington High School in Ohio. He is ranked the No. 47 class of 2026 recruit in his state and the No. 89 ATH (athlete) in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
He took an official visit to East Lansing the weekend of June 13 and committed to the Spartans way back in January.
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State recruiting news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.