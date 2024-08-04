EXCLUSIVE: Top Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball Freshman Worthy of Excitement
2024 shooting guard Kur Teng is a player that many are excited for this winter. Teng is one of the highlights of a recruiting class featuring Michigan State Spartan legacy Jace Richardson, son of Jason Richardson (who helped coach Tom Izzo to his only national title in 2000).
I spoke with Teng at the last Moneyball Pro-Am event of 2024, held at Holt High School just outside of East Lansing. Teng told me about what stood out about the Spartans' summer basketball tradition.
"Just the amount of fans that pull up to these games, you can just tell the whole area of Michigan State is just like a whole family," Teng said. "So the culture has been great."
Teng said that his relationship with Izzo thus far has been "great."
"I'm just ready to be coached hard, and ready to play," he said.
Teng was described by 247Sports as "wired" to handle the intensity that Izzo brings to the court.
"Also, he is a well-built guard who plays through contact and can complement the talent around him with his shooting prowess," 247Sports wrote.
An On3 scouting report by Jason Killop described what seems to be the perfect Izzo prototype for a shooting guard.
"Teng has a basketball frame, with broad shoulders and long arms. He has a smooth feel on the floor, with a great pace," Killop wrote. "A smooth catch and shoot player with consistent picture-esque form. While Teng is a slightly above-average athlete, he can attack closeouts and get to the basket or pull-up for a jump shot. Comes from basketball genes as he has multiple siblings currently playing college basketball. Coaches and those around him rave about the work ethic and approach."
Teng could find himself earning solid minutes on a Spartans team with a lot of key returners and big transfer portal pickups such as Frankie Fidler. The nucleus of the team will be the members of the stellar 2023 recruiting class -- Xavier Booker, Coen Carr and Jeremy Fears Jr., all looking to make a big mark in Year 2.
Nonetheless, Teng will be ready. Teng said that Moneyball was just a sneak peek.
"I'll be ready to knock down shots anytime I can and do anything to help my team win," Teng said. "Whether that's defend, rebound, anything."
