Former Michigan State Star Deserves More From NBA Team
Former Michigan State Spartans star Max Christie probably should have stayed in school an extra year. We get it. The kid is very raw, but the tools are obviously there.
And he deserves more from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Now in his third NBA season, Christie is just 21 years old, so there is ample time for the youngster to grow into his frame and develop a reliable all-around game.
However, Christie won't be able to get there if the Lakers don't give him playing time.
Heading into Wednesday night's action, Christie had played in all 10 games for Los Angeles, but he was averaging just 13.1 minutes per game. Not only that, but his minutes have been sporadic.
Christie was given double-digit minutes over his first six contests, topping out at 27 minutes in his fifth game. But since then, he has only achieved double figures twice. As a matter of fact, in the Lakers' previous two games before Wednesday, he had played a total of three minutes.
That doesn't seem right, especially considering that he just landed a four-year contract extension over the summer.
It's understandable that Los Angeles is trying to make the playoffs in what could be LeBron James' final season, but the Lakers aren't even giving Christie a legitimate chance.
Los Angeles' bench isn't exactly deep. It is giving significant minutes to Cam Reddish and Gabe Vincent, for crying out loud. You're saying JJ Redick can't find a way to get Christie more involved?
Christie has the potential to be a terrific two-way player on the NBA level. Heck, if he had spent another year at Michigan State, he may have been a lottery pick, and a high one, at that.
Instead, the Lakers took the 6-foot-6 wing in the second round of the 2022 draft, which absolutely looked like a steal at the time.
But it's not going to be much of a steal if Los Angeles doesn't play him.
The Lakers are starving for defensive help, and Christie could be the answer on the perimeter. If they actually give him a consistent opportunity, it may pay dividends.
And if they're not going to play him? Just trade him and give him a chance to shine elsewhere.
