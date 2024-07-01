Former Michigan State G Earns Four-Year Extension With NBA's Los Angeles Lakers
Former Michigan State men's basketball guard Max Christie's hard work at the next level has paid off.
On Sunday, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Christie is expected to sign a four-year, $32 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, who selected him in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft.
Christie comes off a 2023-24 campaign in which he averaged 4.2 points per game, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 67 games (14.1 minutes per game). He made seven starts.
As a rookie, Christie made three starts in 41 games, averaging 12.5 minutes per game.
Christie declared for the NBA Draft after playing just one seasons with the Spartans. In that lone season, he was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team. Christie averaged 9.3 points per game, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting nearly 32% from deep.
The former Michigan State guard started in all 35 of the Spartans' games.
The Lakers, who continue to be a playoff contender year after year, clearly see value in the young Christie, on a team that includes arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, LeBron James, and superstar Anthony Davis.
Christie's younger brother, Cam Christie, is now in the NBA as well, having been drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers with the 46th overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft on Thursday. Both brothers will now be in the Entertainment Capital of the World.
Max Christie, who was selected by the Lakers with the 35th overall pick two years ago, was the first Spartan to be drafted by the club since Earvin "Magic" Johnson.
