Former Michigan State Star Gets Major Injury Update
Former Michigan State Spartans forward Miles Bridges has been sidelined for the Charlotte Hornets' last three games due to a knee injury, but he seems to be on the mend.
Bridges could be back on the floor when his team faces the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, as he has been listed as questionable for the contest.
That's good news for a Hornets team in dire need of offense.
Bridges has gotten off to a rather odd start this season, sprinkling in a couple of brilliant performances among other outings where he struggled to find the bottom of the net.
Overall, the 26-year-old is averaging 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds over 30.5 minutes per game on 39.2/26.7/83.3 shooting splits.
Bridges would certainly like to improve those percentages, but the good news is that he has plenty of time to make things right.
Last year in 69 games, for example, the former Spartans star was much more efficient, registering an impressive 21 points and 7.3 rebounds a night while making 46.2 percent of his field-goal attempts, 34.9 percent of his three-point tries and 82.5 percent of his free throws.
His efficiency still wasn't fantastic during the 2023-24 campaign, as he posted a true-shooting percentage of 55.6 percent, but it was at least considerably better than what he has recorded thus far this season.
Back during the 2020-21 campaign, Bridges' third NBA season, he tallied 12.7 points and six boards per game on much more impressive 50.3/40.0/86.7 shooting splits, so he certainly has it in him to be more economical.
Of course, those numbers came on much lower volume, as Bridges took just 9.4 shots per game that season. For reference, Bridges is averaging 12.8 field-goal attempts this year, and he logged an even heftier 17.5 shot attempts per game last season.
Bridges will likely never be a legitimate knockdown shooter, as evidenced by the fact that he has connected on just 34.5 percent of his long-distance tries throughout his NBA career.
However, if Bridges can improve his shot selection and perhaps get to the charity stripe a bit more often (he is currently taking 3.8 foul shots per game), it would go a long way in making the Flint, Mi. native a more well-rounded and dependable scorer.
