Former Michigan State Star Hit With Rough Injury Update
It has been a rough NBA season for Michigan State Spartans product Gary Harris, and now, he is dealing with some injury issues.
Harris injured his hamstring during the Orlando Magic's win over the Charlotte Hornets last Monday and proceeded to miss each of the team's next two games.
Well, he is now set to miss a third straight contest, as he has been ruled out for the Magic's Sunday afternoon matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.
Injuries are nothing new for Harris, who has played 60 games in a season just once since the 2018-19 campaign.
The 2024-25 season has been a struggle for the guard, as he is averaging just 4.1 points per game on 40.0/37.0/66.7 shooting splits thus far.
Harris was originally selected by the Chicago Bulls with the 19th overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft but was immediately traded to the Denver Nuggets.
He proceeded to spend the first six-and-a-half seasons of his career with the Nuggets and got off to a fantastic start. As a matter of fact, in 2017-18, he appeared to be approaching star status after registering 17.5 points per game on 48.5/39.6/82.7 shooting splits.
Since then, however, injuries have absolutely derailed Harris and have turned him into nothing more than a supplementary role player.
Orlando acquired Harris in a trade with Denver midway through the 2020-21 campaign.
He has been a valuable member of the Magic's rotation ever since, particularly during his first full season when he recorded 11.1 points a night while shooting 43.4 percent from the floor and 38.4 percent from 3-point range.
The problem for Harris has been his inability to stay on the floor. For example, he played in just 48 games in 2022-23 and just 54 contests last season.
Unfortunately, Harris is apparently dealing with durability issues again, and hamstring problems are absolutely no joke.
The 30-year-old spent two seasons at Michigan State in 2012-13 and 2013-14, posting 14.9 points per game on 44.0/37.6/78.8 splits during his time in East Lansing.
Harris owns career NBA averages of 10.8 points per game while making 44.7 percent from the floor and 37 percent from downtown.
