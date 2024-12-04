Former Michigan State Star is a Serious NBA MVP Candidate
When Jaren Jackson Jr. departed the Michigan State Spartans for the NBA, there was considerable hype surrounding the star forward.
Some even compared Jackson to Kevin Garnett.
Based on his body type and his versatility, the Garnett comparisons weren't outlandish, although they were certainly setting a very high bar for Jackson.
Being likened to a top 15-25 player of all-time? Talk about pressure.
While Jackson experienced his fair share of ups and downs with the Memphis Grizzlies early on, the former Defensive Player of the Year has appeared to find his groove.
Jackson is now in his seventh NBA season (hard to believe, right?), and if he continues his current level of play, this one may be his Mona Lisa.
Through the first month and change of the 2024-25 campaign, Jackson is averaging 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 steals over 28.4 minutes per game on 51.9/34.0/82.1 shooting splits. His hot shooting has cooled off a bit, but he has still been incredible.
What's more, the 25-year-old owns a plus-7.6 net rating, and we've already discussed just how dominant he has been on the defensive end.
On a Grizzlies team that includes Ja Morant, Jackson is the leading scorer and its best player, and he has been good enough where he should be recognized as a legitimate MVP candidate thus far.
Memphis has been playing some terrific basketball, and that is thanks much in part to the efforts of Jackson, who has been wreaking havoc on both ends of the floor.
The Michigan State product has been racking up big scoring performances on an almost nightly basis, and he has been living at the free-throw line (7.1 attempts per 36 minutes).
Heading into Tuesday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks, the Grizzlies had won five games in a row and were beginning to cement themselves as serious contenders in the Western Conference.
Jackson is also averaging a career-high .186 win shares per 48 minutes, well above his lifetime average of .118.
He has been outstanding, and if Jackson and Memphis continue to trend upward, expect to see Jackson's name in the MVP conversation throughout the season.
