Former Michigan State Star Receives Tough Injury Update
Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris has not played since Nov. 25 due to a hamstring injury, and the former Michigan State Spartans star is slated to miss his eighth straight game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.
The problem for Harris is that there is still no timetable for his return.
Hamstring issues are always tricky, so the Magic — who have been ravaged by injuries this season but have managed to stay afloat — are understandably treating Harris with kid gloves.
Harris was also just beginning to show signs of breaking out of his slump prior to the injury, as he scored 11 points while canning three 3-pointers in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 21 and had gone five for his last nine from distance before going down.
On the season overall, Harris' numbers are not a pretty sight, as he is averaging just 4.1 points per game while shooting 40 percent from the floor and 37 percent from long range.
The 30-year-old is in the middle of his fourth full campaign in Orlando. The Magic initially acquired him in a trade with the Denver Nuggets midway through the 2020-21 season.
Harris spent two years at Michigan State between 2012-13 and 2013-14 before making the jump to the NBA. He was selected by the Chicago Bulls with the 19th overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft but was immediately traded to the Nuggets.
The Fishers, Indiana native spent the first six-and-a-half seasons of his career in Denver and appeared to be on his way to stardom early on, as he registered 17.5 points per game on 48.5/39.6/82.7 shooting splits in his fourth year.
Unfortunately, injuries have derailed Harris ever since, and he has not played in 70 games once in any individual campaign since his second year in the league.
That being said, Harris remains a crucial part of Orlando's rotation, and the Magic would certainly love to have him back in the fold as soon as possible.
Hopefully, Harris can get healthy and stay healthy.
He owns lifetime averages of 10.8 points and 1.1 steals a night.
