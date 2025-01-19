Former MSU Star Gets the Best of NBA Superstar
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. was a key factor in the Grizzlies’ 140-112 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.
Jackson Jr. needed to step up in the absence of Memphis star point guard Ja Morant, who was out with an injury on Friday.
The former Michigan State forward has experience as the number one option. Last season, the Grizzlies were ravaged by injuries, and Jackson Jr. had to navigate leading his squad as the number one option.
This would be a difficult matchup for Jackson Jr. as he would have to carry the offensive load against Spurs center Victor Wembanyama. The Frenchman is a defensive stalwart and the clear favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year.
Jackson Jr. wasn’t affected by the "Alien," as he was still able to score 19 points while also contributing four assists.
Jackson Jr. was able to neutralize the threat of Wembanyama on both ends of the court. Overall, Wembanyama was a -17 on the court, as the Spurs had no answers for the Grizzlies in their second matchup in a row.
In their first meeting, Wembayama underperformed, scoring only 13 points and shooting just 5/19 from the field.
Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins has used his Defensive Player of the Year, Jackson Jr. to make things tough on Wembanyama.
And when Wembanyama is off, it is quite easy to beat the Spurs, due to how valuable he is to their roster. It has been shown in the past two games that the Grizzlies have won by a total of 42 points.
The Grizzlies got some help off the bench from forward Santi Aldama, who drained five 3-pointers and a game-high 29 points.
The stability Jackson Jr. has given to the Grizzlies shouldn’t go unnoticed, his contributions have led Memphis to the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference standings and just one game back of the No. 2 spot.
If the seventh-year forward could be a contender for an All-NBA selection, especially with the new 65-game minimum rule for postseason awards. This season, Jackson Jr. has played in 40 of 42 games for the Grizzlies.
