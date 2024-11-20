Former NBA Center Calls For MSU Legend to Be Penalized
In a recent matchup that saw the Golden State Warriors defeat the Memphis Grizzlies, 123-118, Michigan State legend Draymond Green tripped rookie center and former Purdue star Zach Edey in the third quarter after Green tripped and lost possession of the ball. Green would then give the ref a piece of his mind on the foul call.
This is not the first time that Green has been in controversy while playing games, but it is the most recent. The trip has been updated by the league to a flagrant 1, which is "unnecessary contact committed by a player against an opponent."
Former NBA center Kendrick Perkins joined Stephen A. Smith on "First Take" to give his two cents on the situation.
"I think Draymond (Green) should be suspended for an extended period of time," Perkins said. "We are talking about a play where he pulled on the Achilles while the opponent was going in the opposite direction; this could have been a season-ending injury."
While some may think that this is a play that is getting more attention in the media because of Green's past track record, Perkins thinks otherwise.
"This is a dirty play; he needs to be penalized for this. He needs to be suspended," Perkins said. "He needs to be suspended for an extended period of time. There is no room, no place in our game for those types of actions."
Stephen A. Smith asked Perkins if he felt some type of way about the play or if he felt adamant about the multiple-game suspension because it is Draymond Green.
"It's both. Part of the reason is what Shannon [Sharpe] just said, he's a repeat offender," Perkins said. "You're not supposed to get special privileges because you are Draymond Green. Taylor Jenkins had every reason in the world to be pissed off after that game because the big fella could have been out for the season."
It remains unlikely the NBA will upgrade to a suspension given the upgrade to a flagrant 1, but it is something to keep an eye out for how other teams take to Green on the court when they run into him and the Golden State Warriors.
