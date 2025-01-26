Former Spartan Helps Will NBA Team to Blowout Win
In a commanding 123-92 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, former Michigan State Spartan Miles Bridges made a notable contribution to his team's dominance on both ends of the floor.
Bridges, who has been a key player for his team, finished the game with an impressive 22 points, six rebounds and three assists, showcasing his well-rounded skill set and the versatility that made him a standout at Michigan State before entering the NBA.
Bridges’ performance was pivotal in securing the blowout win, as his scoring ability helped the team build and maintain a comfortable lead throughout the game. He was efficient from the field, displaying his smooth shooting stroke and ability to create scoring opportunities in a variety of ways, whether it was finishing in transition, hitting mid-range jumpers, or converting from beyond the arc. His 22 points were crucial, but it was his ability to contribute in other areas, like grabbing six rebounds and dishing out three assists, that made him a true impact player.
His six rebounds came at key moments, allowing his team to secure additional possessions and limit the Pelicans' opportunities to close the gap. As a forward, Bridges is adept at attacking the glass, and his athleticism and tenacity made him a key factor in his team's overall rebounding success. The team outpaced the Pelicans in that department, with Bridges being an important reason for that.
Bridges also played a crucial role as a facilitator, recording three assists. His court vision was on full display as he not only looked to score but also involved his teammates, helping to create an offensive flow that New Orleans struggled to contain. His ability to balance scoring with playmaking is something that has always been a part of his game, and he showed it once again in this contest.
The win over the Pelicans was a statement performance for Bridges, who continues to develop into a more complete player. His contributions to both offense and defense were a big part of his team’s blowout and once again demonstrated why he was a standout in college and is making a name for himself in the pros. With this kind of all-around performance, Bridges continues to prove himself to be a cornerstone player for his team, poised for continued success.
