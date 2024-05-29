Former Spartan Xavier Tillman Sr. Makes NBA Finals with Celtics
Former Michigan State men's basketball forward Xavier Tillman Sr. was traded to the Boston Celtics from the Memphis Grizzles this year prior to the trade deadline.
The Grizzlies had a disappointing season, as they went from a Western Conference contender to the third-worst team in the conference. Now, three months later, Tillman is headed to the NBA Finals and is looking to help the Celtics capture their 18th championship in team history and their first since 2008.
During the regular season, Tillman appeared in 34 games for Memphis before getting traded to Boston. In a salary cap-saving move, Memphis traded Tillman to Boston for two future second-round picks. Tillman spent his first three seasons in Memphis, averaging 6.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and almost one steal per game.
Tillman has appeared in six of the Celtics' 14 postseason games. He has only averaged 8.3 minutes per game while averaging 1 point, 1.5 rebounds and half a steal per game. Tillman played 9 minutes in Boston's most recent win over the Indiana Pacers, which propelled it to the championship round.
The last Michigan State second-round pick to win an NBA championship was Draymond Green, and we all know of his success in the NBA. This will mark the third time in the last four years that a Michigan State player has played in an NBA Finals. Green with the Warriors in 2022, and Bryn Forbes with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 were the others.
Maybe Tillman can be the next Spartan great to win multiple championships in the NBA like Green and one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game, Magic Johnson, before him. But he needs to get one first.
While at Michigan State, Tillman won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2020 while averaging 13.7 points per game, 7.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 2.1 blocks.
The Celtics will take on the winner of the Dallas Mavericks-Minnesota Timberwolves series in the NBA Finals. Dallas currently leads the series 3-1.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.