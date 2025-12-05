Lakers vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Dec. 5
The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics are both playing on no days rest when they meet up in a classic matchup on Friday night at TD Garden.
The Lakers took down the Raptors in a close game in Toronto, while Boston blew out the Wizards in Washington on Thursday night.
The oddsmakers have the Celtics as home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Lakers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Lakers +6.5 (-110)
- Celtics -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lakers: +205
- Celtics: -250
Total
- 226.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Lakers vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Dec. 5
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video, Spectrum SN
- Lakers record: 16-5
- Celtics record: 13-9
Lakers vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Lakers Injury Report
- Luka Doncic – missed last game
- Marcus Smart – missed last game
Celtics Injury Report
- Jaylen Brown – missed last game
- Jayson Tatum – out
Lakers vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Gabe Vincent UNDER 6.5 Points (-117)
Lakers guard Gabe Vincent is getting a little bit more playing time with Luka Doncic out, but he hasn’t really done a ton with it. He did manage to put up a season-high eight field goals in Toronto last night, but he made just two of them. One of them was from deep, but that still only resulted in a five-point night for the Guard.
Vincent is averaging just 4.0 points per game this season and has yet to have more than six points in a game. I’ll bank on that continuing in Boston on Thursday night.
Lakers vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams are rolling right now. The Lakers have won eight of nine, while the Celtics have won three straight, five of six, and seven of their last 10 games.
Los Angeles has been good against the spread this season at 14-7-0, especially so as underdogs. The Lakers are 7-3 as underdogs this season, including 5-1 as road underdogs.
On the flip side, Boston is 6-6 against the spread as favorites, including 3-4 as home favorites.
I’d be willing to make a small play on the Lakers outright as well, but I’ll take the points as my best bet.
Pick: Lakers +6.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
