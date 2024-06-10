Future NBA Hall of Famer Calls Michigan State Spartan Draymond Green 'One of Favorite Teammates' of Career
Former Michigan State men's basketball forward Draymond Green has been criticized throughout his NBA career for his on-court antics that have put him in opposition with the league and fellow NBA players around the association.
But those who have played with Green tend to love the person and player he is.
In June of last year, the Pheonix Suns traded future NBA Hall of Famer and longtime point guard Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors, where he spent this past season with the league's latest dynasty. Paul had many battles with the Warriors throughout the years prior to joining the franchise, but he quickly became fond of his new team.
Paul recently had high regards for Green, in particular, which he discussed on a recent episode of "The Pat McAfee Show."
"I got a chance to know him this year as teammates," Paul said. "One of my favorite teammates I ever played with, because we're wired the same. As far as competitive edge, wants to win and that's not for everybody."
Paul mentioned he had texted Green after he had been traded.
"That's what adults do," he said. "You don't talk through the media, you let all these people make up whatever story they want too. I mean it when I say it, that's one of my favorite teammates I ever had in my career."
This says a lot about Green, as Paul has played with many other All-Stars throughout his career, including Blake Griffin, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and James Harden.
The Warriors came up short of the postseason this year, losing to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.
