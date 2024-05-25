How Coen Carr can be an X-factor next season
During last season, one positive that fans can take away is the highlight dunks by freshman Coen Carr. The 4 star freshman out of Georgia was a walking dunk highlight during his high school career.
Coen also played meaningful minutes and would make the fans rise out of their seats with his vicious dunks. In the first game of the season in the overtime loss to James Maddison, Coen had 14 points and shot 5-6 from the field as well as going 4-6 from the free throw line. Many Spartan fans thought he could be a scoring threat when driving, however as the season progressed, Coen wouldn't be as aggressive offensively and wouldnt play as many minutes compared to the early part of the season.
During the offseason, and through next season, the 6-5 forward will need to improve his overall game to get meaningful play time. Coens floor spacing has always been a big issue for him as he did not attempt a 3 point shot or a mid range jumper.
There has been improvement to his game, as Carter Elliot posted a video on his twitter page that shows Coen throwing down a vicious dunk. The video also showed off Coen’s pure athleticism the likes of which Spartan fans haven't seen since Miles Bridges was in the green and white.
The highlight videos are incredible to watch as fans got to witness Coen jump over a car for a NIL video. However as i said before he needs to improve his overall game, especially his jumpshot.
With an improved jumpshot, it would help not only the other players on the court but also himself. Michigan State would have another weapon from the outside and it would open up even more driving lanes for him to put someone on a poster.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.