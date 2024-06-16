Michigan State Men's Basketball Target Jerry Easter Talks About His Recruitment
Michigan State men's basketball target Jerry Easter is one of the top recruits in the class of 2025.
Easter is the No. 28 overall player in the 2025 On3 Industry Ranking. Following a solid season with La Lumiere High School in Indiana (where former Spartans Jaren Jackson Jr and Jeremy Fears Jr played), the 6-foot-4 combo guard has had an impressive showing with Team Final on Nike’s EYBL Circuit.
On3’s Jamie Shaw recently caught up with Easter to talk about his recruitment and upcoming visits Easter has planned.
Easter said that Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has been active in his recruitment to Michigan State.
“With Coach (Tom) Izzo, I’ve been to a couple of games there and it was good," he said. "They invited our whole La Lumiere team up there for two games. Coach Izzo and the coaching staff are really close to us, they come to a lot of our practice because it is so close. Just having their support and them coming to look at me so much, it’s really good.”
Easter describes himself as “a fast guard who tries to have fun and get my teammates involved,”as well as someone who does “all the little things that help [his] team win the game.”
Easter also talked about Spartan guards and their roles in Izzo's system.
“Watching AJ Hoggard, Tyson Walker, and Jeremy Fears, he lets his guards control the game," he said. "They have to be leaders on the floor and he lets them do what they do. He pushes his players, and I want to be pushed.”
Easter discussed his timeline for deciding where he ends up playing.
“The Transfer Portal is crazy, so I might be looking to sign early,” he said. “I don’t want to wait too long and have things happen. I could commit early, but as of right now, I might commit during the La Lumiere Classic or during the Hoop Hall time frame.”
Easter would be one of the best recruiting pickups for Michigan State and Izzo in recent memory.
