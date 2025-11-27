How to Watch, Listen to MSU Basketball's Game vs. North Carolina
You're going to want to avoid the food coma this Thanksgiving. No. 11 Michigan State (6-0) has another big game ahead against 16th-ranked North Carolina (6-0). The Spartans are coming off an 89-56 blowout of East Carolina on Tuesday, while the Tar Heels took down St. Bonaventure, 85-70, the same day.
The Detroit Lions aren't the only Michigan-based sports team that gets all the Thanksgiving glory and attention this year. Here are all the details MSU fans need to take in this one:
TV Channel, Details
Tip-Off: 4:30 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play); Jim Jackson (analyst)
Radio Channels, Details
Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)
Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.
SiriusXM: Channels 195 or 211 or on the SiriusXM app.
Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Matt Steigenga (color analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)
Learn About the Tar Heels
UNC is also 6-0, but it has not really played as challenging a schedule as Michigan State has. The Tar Heels do have one impressive 13-point win over then-No. 19 Kansas in Chapel Hill, but their other five games will all likely be considered Quad 3 or 4 games.
Still, 6-0 is 6-0. The Tar Heels have won all their games by double figures. Both MSU and North Carolina have already accumulated at least 1.0 WAB (wins above bubble), a stat meant to show the strength of a team's NCAA Tournament resume, which is impressive so early in the season.
Michigan State will also need its three-point shooting to be good again; UNC's opponents are making only about 36% of their shots inside the arc, which gives the Tar Heels the best two-point defense in the country so far, per KenPom.
Something that helps is how much length UNC has. KenPom lists the Tar Heels as having the fourth-tallest roster in college basketball. MSU should be able to combat that somewhat; the Spartans are 18th.
This is also a much different team than the one Michigan State faced in Maui. The best player North Carolina brings back from last season is Seth Trimble, who averaged 11.6 points per game last season, but he's out for this game with a broken arm. Besides him, no significant contributors are back.
North Carolina's best player is Caleb Wilson, a five-star freshman who could very well be a lottery pick in next year's NBA Draft. He's averaging 20.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.2 stocks (blocks + steals) per game while shooting 61.2% from the field.
