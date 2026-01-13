How to Watch, Listen to MSU's Basketball Game vs. Indiana

Big Ten basketball is now in full swing, and another interesting matchup is going down at the Breslin Center on Tuesday night.

No. 12 Michigan State (14-2 overall, 4-1 Big Ten) is trying to sweep a three-game homestand before it goes on a West Coast trip. The Spartans most recently blew out USC last Monday and had a second-half comeback against Northwestern this past Thursday.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. jogs out to the court after being introduced as a starter against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Next in MSU's way is Indiana (12-4, 3-2), the only visiting team that can say it won in the Breslin Center last season, when Michigan State won the Big Ten by three games and reached the Elite Eight, whereas the Hoosiers missed the tourney and fired head coach Mike Woodson. IU replaced him with Darian DeVries and was a 9-seed on ESPN's Joe Lunardi's latest bracket projection (MSU was a 3-seed).

Indiana will be looking to bounce back after blowing a 16-point lead during the second half against 10th-ranked Nebraska on Saturday. Here is how Michigan State fans can watch the game or listen on the radio:

TV/Streaming Info

Michigan State's Tom Izzo yells at a referee during a game against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Tip-Off: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: NBCSN

Streaming: Peacock (Prices w/ Live Sports: $10.99/month OR $109.99/year)

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Caroline Pineda (sidelines)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Michigan State's Kur Teng runs back on defense against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Matt Steigenga (color analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)

More on Tuesday's Game

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler yells after being introduced as a starter before a game against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

This will be a test that Michigan State absolutely cannot underestimate. Indiana's game against Nebraska has shown that the Hoosiers can compete with quality opponents. ESPN Analytics says IU had a 97.0% chance to win the game at one point; KenPom says 94.3%. If Indiana held onto that game, the feel for this one would be different.

Then again, sports are not about ifs. MSU was in a position to beat Nebraska, too, and could not get it done.

Regardless, the Spartans are in a greater position because they've been able to win a few of their most difficult games. MSU has three Quad 1 wins entering Tuesday, while Indiana has zero. Tuesday will be considered to be an upper-tier Quad 2 game for Michigan State --- the Hoosiers are a few spots in the NET rankings below the line required to be considered a Q1 opponent at home, which is 30th.

Glancing at Indiana's roster, the player to know is Lamar Wilkerson. He transferred in from Sam Houston State and can really, really score. Wilkerson averages 20.3 points per game for the season, but has averaged 27.4 through five Big Ten games. He often utilizes a deadly three-point shot, which he makes more than 40% of the time while taking it about eight times per game.

Michigan State's Coen Carr looks aware while playing defense against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

